Will not send traders, hotelier to jail: HM Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Thursday assured to end the practice of sending small businessmen and hoteliers of the Old City to jail by the police. On the attention of AIMIM MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Qadri during the Question Hour in the Assembly, the Home Minister said that the Director General of Police will be directed to end the practice of sending traders to jail by the police for keeping shops open for a long time or doing business on footpaths.

“I promise that traders will not be sent to jail from now on and only fines will be imposed,” the Home Minister said. He said that doing business on footpaths is making it difficult for traffic movement and pedestrians. Public representatives should compel pavement traders not to be create problems for traffic and pedestrians.

He said that the government realizes that poor people work hard to fill their stomachs. The police will be directed to impose fines, instead of sending them to jail. He said that through the construction of parallel bridges in the old city, the traders to be provided a separate location.

Earlier, Ahmed Pasha Qadri complained that small businessmen and hoteliers were being jailed for keeping them open for a long time. He said that sending them to jail is not the solution to the problem. Fines, warranting and counseling should be done.

He said that despite the Chief Minister’s assurance, motorcycles riders and car drivers were being sent to jail instead of challans for violating traffic rules. He demanded an immediate end to this practice.