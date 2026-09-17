Will protect economic interests: MEA after US passes Russia bill

New Delhi: India on Thursday, September 17, said it will take all necessary steps to protect its economic interests and ensure energy security after the US House of Representatives cleared a bill that will allow US President Donald Trump to impose punitive tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries such as India and China for procuring Russian crude oil.

The US House of Representatives passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act 2026 that authorises Trump to impose sanctions on Russia and steep tariffs on its leading trading partners.

In its reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India remains “firmly committed” to ensuring the energy security of its 1.4 billion people and will take all “necessary measures” to protect its trade and economic interests

Our statement on passage of the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act in the US Congress



🔗 https://t.co/kD0Yg9sWbU pic.twitter.com/rSc21AqwEh — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 17, 2026

It said the Indian side is monitoring further developments in the matter following the passage of the Act in the US Congress.

Russia has been a leading source for India’s energy security requirements. India’s procurement of Russian crude oil has gone up significantly in the last few years.

“As stated on several earlier occasions, India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people,” it said.

“It will continue to do so through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics,” it said.

The MEA said the issue has been “discussed at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors”.

“Its potential implications for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market have been very clearly articulated by the Indian side,” it said.

The MEA further said that the Indian side has also made clear to the US side its determination to take all necessary measures to protect the country’s trade and economic interests.

“The government will work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to deal with the implications of these developments,” it said.

The sanctions bill was passed by the US Senate last month. The House of Representatives passed the bill in a 262-159 vote on Wednesday evening.

It will become a law once Trump signs it.

The bill seeks to impose sanctions not only on Russia’s leadership and energy sector, but also on the “shadow fleet” of vessels that enable Moscow to evade sanctions on oil deliveries.

It also seeks to authorise Trump to impose stiff tariffs on China, India and other countries to reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas, as well as additional sanctions on Iran.