Will protect Myanmar border like that of Bangladesh: Amit Shah

"The India-Myanmar border will be protected like the Bangladesh border… The Government of India will stop the free movement with Myanmar," he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th January 2024 5:05 pm IST
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by govt
Union Home minister Amit Shah. Photo: PTI.

Guwahati: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the government will stop the free movement of people at the Myanmar border and will protect it like that of Bangladesh.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Addressing the passing out parade of the first batch of the five newly-constituted Assam Police Commando battalions, he said the Centre is rethinking the free-movement facility with Myanmar.

“The India-Myanmar border will be protected like the Bangladesh border… The Government of India will stop the free movement with Myanmar,” he said.

MS Education Academy

Shah said there has been a huge change in the law and order of the country under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi during the last 10 years.

Attacking the Congress, he alleged that people had to pay bribes to get government jobs during its tenure, and maintained that not a single penny has to be paid for employment under the BJP rule.

On the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Shah said that Lord Ram would return home after 550 “disrespectful” years.

“It’s a matter of pride for entire India,” he said, noting that it was happening at a time when the country was on course to become a superpower.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th January 2024 5:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button