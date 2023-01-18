Will provide free power to farmers across India if elected to power: KCR at Khammam meet

Hyderabad: BRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that the country with its abundance of natural resources is going around begging due to a lack of vision.

“Even after 75 years of independence, millions of people are consuming unclean water. We have lost our way. Do we need the world bank or the United States to solve this? We are importing food products from abroad in spite of the capacity to build food processing plants,” he said.

He made these remarks at the mammoth BRS inaugural meeting held at Khammam on Wednesday.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, CPI National Secretary D Raja, Samajwadi Party supremo, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Uttar Pradesh former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav attended the meeting in solidarity.

“BRS is born to fulfill homegrown capabilities,” he stated.

The BRS supremo blamed both Congress and the BJP for the current situation in the country. He promised to provide free power to farmers across the country if the BRS proposed government comes to power at the centre.

“Farmers shouldn’t protest on roads for months so that their basic demands are met. When we asked the centre to provide free power to farmers, they called it revdi culture. They have robbed the country to provide for their billionaire friends in the name of NPAs,” he said.

KCR also promised to create a Raithu Bandhu like scheme across the country when elected to power.

Attacking the centre, KCR said that the BJP’s policy is to socialize the losses and privatize the profits. “Your policy, Modi ji, is privatisation, ours is nationalization,” he remarked.

As a retort to PM Modi’s “Government has no business to be in business,” policy, KCR said that the government has every business to do business, wherever it is required.

KCR also promised to repeal the Agnipath scheme and said that there has to be a proper process to enlist in the armed forces. “If our opposition government comes to power, the old system of recruitment will be brought back,” he said.