Will pull out tongues, eyes of those who speak against Sanatan Dharma: Union Min

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has threatened to “pull out the tongues and pluck out the eyes” of anyone who speaks against Sanatana Dharma, on Monday.

During the BJP’s Parivartan Sankalp Yatra, the Shekhawat addressed an election rally in Rajasthan’s Barmer and claimed that “some people are trying to end Sanatana Dharma, which our ancestors preserved at the cost of their lives.”

Praising Bappa Rawal, Veer Durga Das, Rana Sanga and Maharana Pratap he stated that the name of Hindus would have been wiped out if it was not for their bravery. “You cannot even imagine what our names would have been instead.”

He claimed that for the past 2000 years, people who were drawn by India’s grandeur and prosperity have come to loot the nation, including the Mughals, who attempted to “end Sanatan Dharma” from the country. “We did not bow in front of Aurangzeb. We chose death over submitting to Khilji.”

“We won’t put up with them any longer. I’d like to let anyone who mocks Sanatana Dharma know that we shall cut off their tongues and remove every eye that mocks it,” the minister warned the crowd.

He added that those who speak against Sanatana Dharma will not be able to strengthen their political power and status in the nation.

Location: Rajasthan



BJP leader and Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat advocates violence against people who speak against Sanatan Dharma. pic.twitter.com/oWQwpQLYBL — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) September 11, 2023

Leader of AIMIM, Asaduddin Owaisi, shared the minister’s video along with a statement criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “As G20 is over and Point 78 of declaration has no relevance, the Honourable Minister of Narendra Modi’s Cabinet advocates violence. Therefore, there will be an “Open Season” now.”