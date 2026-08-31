Will quit TN Cabinet if TVK doesn’t accept Rahul as PM: Congress

Following the Congress decision to back the Vijay-led TVK in forming the government in May, the grand old party was accorded a berth in the Cabinet.

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Will quit TN Cabinet if TVK doesn't accept Rahul as PM face: Congress
Chennai: Newly-elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay with Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during the formers swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

Tamil Nadu Minister S Rajesh Kumar has said the two ministers from the Congress would resign from the state cabinet if coalition ally – the TVK – does not endorse Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2029 parliamentary polls, declaring that Gandhi will be India’s next PM.

Amidst increasing advocacy by ministers, MLAs and members of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, projecting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as Prime Ministerial candidate for the next Lok Sabha election, Rajesh Kumar said he and his colleague P Vishwanathan (Higher Education Minister) were prepared to resign from their positions if the alliance partner does not support the Congress on the subject.

Following the Congress decision to back the Vijay-led TVK in forming the government in May, the grand old party was accorded a berth in the Cabinet.

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Rajesh Kumar’s frustration expressed at an event in Kanyakumari on Sunday, indicated that the party would not compromise on its stand, firmly asserting that Rahul Gandhi is the only candidate the Congress party would support in the Lok Sabha elections.

Though Vishwanathan was not immediately available for comments, Kumar’s statement is likely to cause a rift in the ties between the Congress and TVK.

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