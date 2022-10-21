Will Rahul Gandhi visit Bhagyalakshmi temple in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: As Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is going to enter Hyderabad, there are speculations that he might visit the Bhagyalakshmi temple located adjacent to Charminar.

However, DC quoted vice-president of Telangana Youth Congress Aamer Javeed saying that the earlier plan of Rahul Gandhi to visit Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha in Afzalgunj, Bhagyalaxmi temple, Yousufain dargah at Nampally and St Joseph’s Cathedral in Gunfoundry has been changed to ensure that the leader gets enough time to interact with people.

Will he visit JP dargah?

Earlier, there were also reports that Rahul Gandhi may visit Chilkur Balaji temple, Medak Cathedral Church, and Jahangir Peer Dargah.

However, in the schedule shared by AICC in charge Manickam Tagore, there is no mention of such visits.

We Will welcome our Leader ⁦@RahulGandhi⁩ ji on 23 rd October and he will be in Telangana till 7 th of Nov 2022.

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad

Bharat Jodo Yatra which is going to start its journey in Telangana on October 31 is going to enter Hyderabad through Shamsabad on November 1.

In Hyderabad, Rahul Gandhi will hoist the national flag at Charminar and later, address a meeting at the Indira Gandhi statue, Necklace road. The night halt will be at Gandhi Ideology center, Bowenpally.

On the next day, he will resume the padayatra from the MGB Bazar showroom, Balanagar, Hyderabad.

So far, Bharat Jodo Yatra has received tremendous responses. People from various sections of society are seen joining his yatra.

Aim of the Yatra?

As per Congress, the Yatra has begun with an aim to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre, to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation, and political centralization.

A 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir that is being undertaken by Rahul Gandhi will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. The Yatra includes Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings.

It is being seen as a Congress’ “masterstroke” to take on the Narendra Modi government in the upcoming 2024 elections.