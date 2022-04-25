Will raise the issue of unemployment in Telangana, says Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana in charge of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Manickam Tagore on Sunday questioned chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over unemployment in the state.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said that the government does not have the right tools to deal with the issue of unemployment in the state.

How many years Chandraesekar garu can do stop those unemployed youth from getting Jobs ? Treat Telangana Sons as you treat your son @TelanganaCMO . Will you ? https://t.co/pEgdOcdsgT — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) April 24, 2022

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan was quoted by The New Indian Express as saying, “The government tries to make-believe people that everything is under control regarding employment. What about private jobs, self-employment, and entrepreneurship? Is there a proper mechanism in place to address these issues? When there are lakhs of applications pending with finance corporations, how can you expect that self-employment to be generated?”

Sravan is hopeful that party leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit will highlight the unemployment issue. Gandhi will visit Osmania University on May 7.