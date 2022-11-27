Will recite Hanuman Chalisa at Shahi Idgah on Dec 6: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha

Mathura: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha leader Rajyashree Chaudhuri on Saturday said she will recite Hanuman Chalisa inside the Shahi Idgah here on December 6, the day Babri mosque was demolished 30 years ago.

“We are firm on our declaration and we have resolved to revive Sanatan Dharma under Hindu Mahasabha. Without it, freedom is incomplete,” Chaudhuri, the Mahasabha’s national president, said.

She said Hanuman Chalisa will be recited to “sanctify” the premises and hand over the birthplace of Lord Krishna to Hindu society after “purifying” it.

Chaudhuri said she wanted to recite Hanuman Chalisa at the Idgah last year, too, but claimed that the district administration denied permission and “created obstacles”.

“That is why we changed the place of jalabhishek from Mathura to Delhi, and we did it at Jantar Mantar,” she said.

Chaudhuri said a new hope had arisen among the Hindus through the Mahasabha.

“The truth is that the entire complex was bought by our forefathers (Hindus) in auction during the British era. The other side (Muslims) has nothing here,” she claimed.

Chaudhuri tried entering the Idgah but was stopped by the police.

The district magistrate and senior police officers could not be reached for a comment despite repeated phone calls.