Will Samantha undergo religious conversion in Kushi?

Hyderabad: Kushi, starring most happening actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, has been constantly making waves in the Tollywood industry. The real buzz, however, is surrounding Samantha’s enigmatic character. Everyone wants to know which character she’s playing and what her role entails.

Samantha is depicted as a traditional Hindu bride in the first ‘Kushi’ poster, while in the second poster, which was released on Samantha’s birthday, she is seen as a modern married and working woman.

And now, Samantha is seen in the recently released single ‘Na Roja Nuvve‘ playing the role of a proper Muslim woman, wearing an abaya and offering Namaz. Samantha’s characterizations have raised many questions, and audiences are eager to see what the creators have in store for them.

After going through different posters, fans are now assuming that Samantha may be expected to appear in a dual role or in a religious conversion for her love; these are the questions which are being discussed among fans. Everyone is buzzing what is the plot, and what is the interesting part of Samantha’s characterization? Only time will tell.

Samantha’s multi-faceted character portrayals has definitely kept her fans and movie buffs on the edge of their seats.

Kushi is romantic comedy film written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it is scheduled to be released on 1 September 2023.