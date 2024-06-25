Will support govt’s Speaker choice if dy speaker post given to oppn: Rahul

Published: 25th June 2024 11:28 am IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the opposition will support the government on the Lok Sabha Speaker’s choice if they give the deputy speaker’s post to the opposition bloc.

He also said that Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh was yet to get back to them on the opposition’s demand for the deputy speaker’s post.

Separately, Kota MP Om Birla met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid indications that he could be fielded for the post of Lok Sabha speaker, a position he held in the previous House.

