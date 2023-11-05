Will take full responsibility of Gaza: Abbas tells Blinken

Indo-Asian News Service
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah on November 5, 2023. Photo: AFP

Tel Aviv: Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has assured U.S State Secretary Antony Blinken that Palestinian Authority will take full responsibility of Gaza if a political situation arises.

During their meeting in Ramallah on Sunday, Abbas told Blinken that the Palestinian Authority is only representative of the Palestinian people and not of Hamas.

Abbas said that the wider political solution includes West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.

He said that peace will be only come if Israel ends its military rule over the State of Palestine.

After the IDF launched the ground invasion of Gaza on October 27, there have been frenzied mediatory talks by U.S, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt to solve the issue.

