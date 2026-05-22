Mumbai: Bollywood’s comeback at the box office brought glory back with Dhurandhar shaking the Indian film industry like never before. The franchise started without huge expectations, but after the first part became a blockbuster, the second film turned into a phenomenon. Together, the two parts reportedly crossed the Rs. 3000 crore mark worldwide and created a new benchmark for Hindi cinema.

Now the biggest question among movie lovers is, can Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana go even bigger?

Why Ramayana Is Already Creating Massive Buzz

Even before release, Ramayana has become one of the most talked-about Indian films in recent years. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by producer Namit Malhotra, the film is being planned as a two-part cinematic event.

The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

Reports and industry discussions suggest that the makers are aiming for world-class visuals, international-level production quality, and a theatrical experience designed for global audiences. The scale itself has become one of the biggest talking points.

Can Ramayana Beat Dhurandhar’s Rs. 3000 Crore Record?

On paper, Ramayana definitely has the ingredients. It has mythology, strong emotional value, pan-India appeal, a star cast from multiple industries, and one of the biggest production visions seen in Indian cinema.

But beating Dhurandhar will not depend only on scale.

Box office history shows that audiences finally decide everything. Visuals can attract opening numbers, but emotional connection and repeat audience support decide records.

Trade circles believe Ramayana could create history if the content delivers and the film connects across generations.

Final Verdict: Record Breaker or Record Chaser?

At this moment, Dhurandhar remains the king of the mountain.

But Ramayana is arriving with something bigger than numbers, expectations.

If Ranbir Kapoor’s version of Rama strikes the right emotional chord and the storytelling works, Bollywood may witness another historic box office chapter.