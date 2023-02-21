“Will try to not repeat such incidents…” Telangana minister KTR on stray dogs attack

Hyderabad: Reacting to the death of a five-year-old boy, who succumbed to injuries after he was mauled by a pack of stray dogs in Telangana, state minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that he would work in full capacity to ensure such incidents do not repeat in future.

“We’ve been trying to tackle street dog menace in our municipalities. We’ve created animal care centres and animal birth control centres. My sincere condolences to the family and we’ll ensure that our best is done so that these incidents are not repeated,” the BRS leader told ANI.

Earlier, a five-year-old boy, Pradeep, was mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad.

The incident, which occurred in the Amberpet locality on Sunday was caught on a CCTV camera.

The boy had accompanied his father Gangadhar, who worked as a security guard in the area.

Narrating the incident, Gangadhar said that he ahd his son with him to work on Sunday and while he was strolling outside, a pack of stray dogs attacked him.

The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced as well.

Some locals rushed to Pradeep’s rescue and along with Gangadhar took him to a hospital, sources informed further, adding, however, that he was declared dead by the doctors on arrival.

In a similar incident earlier, a toddler was mauled to death in an apartment building in Noida last year by a stray dog. The incident triggered massive disquiet among residents.