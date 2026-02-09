Will turn Amaravati as ‘most liveable city’ in three years: Andhra CM

'Some people called Amaravati a graveyard and a desert, but we will turn it into the most liveable city in three years,' Naidu said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th February 2026 2:24 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, February 9, said that the greenfield capital city of Amaravati will be transformed into the “most liveable city” in the next three years.

Addressing a review meeting comprising ministers and secretaries at the Secretariat, the chief minister observed that some people called Amaravati a “graveyard and a desert”.

“Some people called Amaravati a graveyard and a desert, but we will turn it into the most liveable city in three years,” Naidu said.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Reflecting on various initiatives and schemes of the state government, the CM noted that awareness is being created among farmers to go for demand-driven crops.

The government is also taking measures to avert farmers’ suicide, the TDP supremo said.

According to Naidu, Rs 24,000 crore has been spent on irrigation until now, among other initiatives.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th February 2026 2:24 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button