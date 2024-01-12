Will visit Ayodhya Ram temple after Jan 22: Siddaramaiah

"We too worship Rama but they (BJP) are politicising the Rama temple issue. We oppose their politics and not Sri Ramachandra," Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th January 2024 2:51 pm IST
Karnataka to buy 5.6K more buses post success of free travel for women scheme
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Shivamogga: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he will visit Ayodhya after January 22, whenever he gets time to pay his obeisance to Lord Ram, but added that Congress leaders and workers would offer special pujas in Ram temples across the State on that day.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“I have not received an invitation for the inauguration of Rama temple (on January 22). We are not running behind them (BJP) to pay obeisance to Sri Rama. We too worship Rama but they (BJP) are politicising the Rama temple issue. We oppose their politics and not Sri Ramachandra,” he told reporters in this district headquarters town.

Also Read
Ram Mandir inauguration: January 22 declared as dry day by these states

The Chief Minister, who arrived here to launch the Congress government’s fifth guarantee Yuva Nidhi’, said his party leaders and workers will perform special prayers in Ram temples across the State on January 22.

MS Education Academy

“I will see. After January 22, whenever I get some time I will visit Ayodhya to pray to Sri Rama. We are not against Rama. We only oppose BJP’s politics,” Siddaramaiah said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th January 2024 2:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button