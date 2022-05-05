Will welcome Prashant Kishor if he joins JD-U: Bihar Minister

Patna: Bihar Minister Jama Khan on Wednesday said that he will welcome Prashant Kishor if the poll strategist, who has been hinting at a political career, joins his Janata Dal-United (JD-U).

Khan said that Kishor was associated with the party in the past and his personal relation with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also well known.

“We would welcome Prashant Kishor if he comes to our JD-U. If he joins the JD-U, the party will become stronger in Bihar and other states too. He worked with the party in the past and he is having good relations with our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” he said.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar refused to comment on PK, saying that he has nothing to do with it.

Kishor, in a series of tweets on Monday, hinted at starting a new innings from Bihar.

“My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy and help shape pro people policy led to a 10 years rollercoaster ride.

“As I turn this page, time to go to the Real Masters. The people to better understand the issues and to path to Jan Suraj – People good governance starting from Bihar,” he said.

Following his tweet, the BJP and the RJD had expressed sharp reactions. Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad, of the BJP, said: “Prashant Kishor has no base in Bihar if he starts his own political party. He is unnecessarily talking like this to attract media attention.”