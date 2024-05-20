‘Will you marry me?’ SRK asks Priyanka Chopra, watch her reply

Mumbai: There are some relationships in Bollywood that never leave the spotlight, and one such rumored affair is between top celebrities Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, it was rumored that the two had a secret ‘Nikah’ (Islamic marriage ceremony) back in 2013.

Their pictures, videos, and interviews still become the talk of the town when they go viral and remain hot topics of discussion.

But do you know Priyanka met King Khan much before she became a Hindi film star. She met Shah Rukh Khan during the Miss India World pageant in 2000, where he was one of the judges. A video from that event is resurfacing on Reddit and grabbing a lot of attention.

SRK asked Priyanka, a contestant, a ‘hypothetical’ multiple-choice question. He went on to ask if she would marry an Indian sportsman, an artistic businessman, or a Hindi film star like him.

He said, “I go weak in the presence of beauty.” He then asked her, “Hypothetically, if you were to marry one of the following, who would it be? An Indian sportsman, like Mohammad Azharuddin — who would take you all around the world, make your country proud and make you swell with pride.”

He continued, “Or an artistic businessman with a difficult name to pronounce like Swarovski, who would bedeck you with jewels and fine necklaces and you would never have to buy a chandelier for your house ever again. Or a Hindi film star like me, who has nothing better to do than to give you a complicated multiple-choice question about a hypothetical wedding like this.”

Priyanka Chopra replied, “If I was to choose one of these three very difficult choices, I think I would go to a great Indian sportsman. Because when I come back home, or when he comes back home, I know I will be there to be his support to tell him I am proud of him, just as India is. To be able to tell him, ‘Hey look, you did your best and you are the best,’ and I will take immense pride in my husband who will be a man of strong character if he can bring so much pride to my country. Thank you very much.”

Although both were established actors, they first came together in 2006 for the movie Don. They worked together again in Don 2 in 2011. Following this, the duo was often seen together at public appearances and late-night outings, fueling rumors of a relationship.

However, the married actor Shah Rukh Khan always denied these link-up rumors, calling his closeness to Priyanka a ‘good friendship’.

In 2018, Priyanka Chopra married singing sensation Nick Jonas. They have a beautiful daughter named Malti Marie Jonas, welcomed via surrogacy. Despite the rumors and past speculations, both Priyanka and Shah Rukh have moved forward in their lives and careers.