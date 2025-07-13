Wimbledon ticket prices 2025: Cheapest to most luxurious seats

If you just want to feel the vibe and don’t mind skipping the big courts, Ground Passes start at only Rs 3,012 roam the iconic grounds, catch outer court action, and maybe even chill at Henman Hill with strawberries and cream

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 13th July 2025 10:23 am IST
Tennis
Wimbledon 2025 (X)

Hyderabad: Wimbledon 2025 is the hottest event of the season – and it’s not just the tennis that has people talking. From power-packed matches featuring legends like Novak Djokovic to celeb sightings including Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Janhvi Kapoor and more, the energy at Centre Court is electric!

But here’s the question that’s breaking the internet: How much does it really cost to watch Wimbledon live?

It ranges from pocket-friendly to jaw-dropping luxury!

MS Creative School

Cheapest Way In?

Yes, you read that right. If you just want to feel the vibe and don’t mind skipping the big courts, Ground Passes start at only Rs. 3,012. Roam the iconic grounds, catch outer court action, and maybe even chill at Henman Hill with strawberries and cream!

  • Court 2 & 3: Rs. 5,522
  •  No. 1 Court: Rs. 7,028 to Rs. 9,036
  •  Centre Court (early rounds): Rs. 7,530 to Rs. 10,542
  •  Finals Day: Skyrockets to Rs. 31,628

Want to see stars live in action? That’s the kind of money we’re talking about.

Royal Treatment?

Here’s where things go wild:

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
  •  Debenture Tickets with VIP access: Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 10.9 lakh for one day!
  •  5-Year Debentures: Up to a whopping Rs. 1.34 crore!
  •  Skyview Suites (with champagne, chauffeur, and private hosts): Rs. 5.8 lakh+ per person!

Did Virat and Anushka Pay?

Nope. Not a penny.

The couple was spotted in the Royal Box – an ultra-exclusive invite-only section with free food, royal treatment, and the best seats in the house. All thanks to the All England Club’s VIP list

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 13th July 2025 10:23 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button