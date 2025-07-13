Hyderabad: Wimbledon 2025 is the hottest event of the season – and it’s not just the tennis that has people talking. From power-packed matches featuring legends like Novak Djokovic to celeb sightings including Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Janhvi Kapoor and more, the energy at Centre Court is electric!

But here’s the question that’s breaking the internet: How much does it really cost to watch Wimbledon live?

10-years since his last #Wimbledon outing, #ViratKohli shares his thoughts on coming back to enjoy the action on Centre Court! 🎾#Wimbledon2025 👉 Watch all the action LIVE on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/dEUFVamMlH — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 8, 2025

It ranges from pocket-friendly to jaw-dropping luxury!

Cheapest Way In?

Yes, you read that right. If you just want to feel the vibe and don’t mind skipping the big courts, Ground Passes start at only Rs. 3,012. Roam the iconic grounds, catch outer court action, and maybe even chill at Henman Hill with strawberries and cream!

Court 2 & 3: Rs. 5,522

No. 1 Court: Rs. 7,028 to Rs. 9,036

Centre Court (early rounds): Rs. 7,530 to Rs. 10,542

Finals Day: Skyrockets to Rs. 31,628

Want to see stars live in action? That’s the kind of money we’re talking about.

Carlos Alcaraz. Jannik Sinner.



The gentlemen's singles final will be box office 🍿#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Y551cJsLSb — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2025

Royal Treatment?

Here’s where things go wild:

Debenture Tickets with VIP access: Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 10.9 lakh for one day!

5-Year Debentures: Up to a whopping Rs. 1.34 crore!

Skyview Suites (with champagne, chauffeur, and private hosts): Rs. 5.8 lakh+ per person!

Did Virat and Anushka Pay?

Nope. Not a penny.

The couple was spotted in the Royal Box – an ultra-exclusive invite-only section with free food, royal treatment, and the best seats in the house. All thanks to the All England Club’s VIP list