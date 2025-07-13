Hyderabad: Wimbledon 2025 is the hottest event of the season – and it’s not just the tennis that has people talking. From power-packed matches featuring legends like Novak Djokovic to celeb sightings including Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Janhvi Kapoor and more, the energy at Centre Court is electric!
But here’s the question that’s breaking the internet: How much does it really cost to watch Wimbledon live?
It ranges from pocket-friendly to jaw-dropping luxury!
Cheapest Way In?
Yes, you read that right. If you just want to feel the vibe and don’t mind skipping the big courts, Ground Passes start at only Rs. 3,012. Roam the iconic grounds, catch outer court action, and maybe even chill at Henman Hill with strawberries and cream!
- Court 2 & 3: Rs. 5,522
- No. 1 Court: Rs. 7,028 to Rs. 9,036
- Centre Court (early rounds): Rs. 7,530 to Rs. 10,542
- Finals Day: Skyrockets to Rs. 31,628
Want to see stars live in action? That’s the kind of money we’re talking about.
Royal Treatment?
Here’s where things go wild:
- Debenture Tickets with VIP access: Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 10.9 lakh for one day!
- 5-Year Debentures: Up to a whopping Rs. 1.34 crore!
- Skyview Suites (with champagne, chauffeur, and private hosts): Rs. 5.8 lakh+ per person!
Did Virat and Anushka Pay?
Nope. Not a penny.
The couple was spotted in the Royal Box – an ultra-exclusive invite-only section with free food, royal treatment, and the best seats in the house. All thanks to the All England Club’s VIP list