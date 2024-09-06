Wine and Cyanide: 3 Andhra women held for serial murders in Tenali

Amaravati: Tenali is shocked with the news about a serial killing trio of Andhra women, who allegedly have killed at least four and attempted two more by offering cyanide laced drinks to victims to rob their jewelries and money after.

The Andhra Pradesh police have arrested 3 alleged killers allegedly responsible for a host of killings in the state. The three accused women have been identified as Mudiyala Venkateswari (32), Munagappa Rajani(40), Gontu Ramanamma (60), three residents of Yadla Lingaiah colony in Tenali, Guntur District of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Andhra police, an investigation related to the death of a woman in Vadlamudi village in Chebrolu Mandal of Guntur District, in June 2024 is what led to the discovery of the murders. The deceased, identified as Shaik Nagoor Bi, was found with her body in a decomposed stage near a quarry on the outskirts of the village.

The case was initially registered with an unknown cause of death. It was further investigated in suspicion of a possible murder, when the victim’s son raised doubts over his mother’s interactions with the accused Venkateswari and Rajani prior to her disappearance.

Following the lead, the police learnt that the victim had travelled in an auto with the accused on the day of her death, which has been the key lead that lead the police to the accused trio. According to the Andhra police, Shaik Nagoor Bi, who was befriended by Venkateswari and Rajani and was brought to the crime scene in disguise of giving a treat, was given poisoned drinks, which lead to her death.

The accused allegedly robbed the victim’s gold ornaments and money, and left the dead body out in the open before fleeing the crime scene.

Further investigations led to the discovery of their involvement in at least three more similar murders in the state and tow other robbery attempts. Upon their arrest, the Andhra have seized cyanide, and stolen gold ornaments from their possession.

The AP police said that the arrested women have made confessions regarding their involvement in the murders and further police investigations are underway.