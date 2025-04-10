Wine shops, bars to remain shut in Hyderabad, Secunderabad on April 12

Hyderabad: The city police have ordered the closure of all wine and toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants across the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on April 12.

This order will be in place for 24 hours till 6:00 am on April 13 in view of Hanuman Jayanti.

“The order is aimed at maintaining public peace and tranquility during the religious festivities,” stated the Hyderabad police. However, the order exempts bars located at star hotels and registered clubs.

Also Read 11 police officers transferred in Hyderabad

The directive has been issued under Section 20 of the Telangana Excise Act, 1968. Authorities have urged establishments to comply with the directive, warning of strict action against any violations.