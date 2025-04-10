Wine shops, bars to remain shut in Hyderabad, Secunderabad on April 12

This order will be in place for 24 hours till 6:00 am on April 13 in view of Hanuman Jayanti.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 10th April 2025 5:09 pm IST
Representational image of people carrying liquor bottles for a story of bars to be shut in Hyderabad for a day
Representational Image (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The city police have ordered the closure of all wine and toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants across the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on April 12.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

This order will be in place for 24 hours till 6:00 am on April 13 in view of Hanuman Jayanti.

“The order is aimed at maintaining public peace and tranquility during the religious festivities,” stated the Hyderabad police. However, the order exempts bars located at star hotels and registered clubs.

MS Creative School
Also Read
11 police officers transferred in Hyderabad

The directive has been issued under Section 20 of the Telangana Excise Act, 1968. Authorities have urged establishments to comply with the directive, warning of strict action against any violations.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 10th April 2025 5:09 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button