Wine shops, bars to stay shut on March 30 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: City authorities have ordered the closure of all liquor stores in the city in order to preserve law and order during the forthcoming Sri Rama Navami Shobha yatra.

The order, which applies to wine and toddy stores, bars, clubs, pubs, and five-star hotel bar rooms, will be in force from 6 a.m. on March 30 to 6 a.m. on March 31.

The decision was made as a preventive step to ensure that the celebrations are calm and that no adverse occurrences occur in Hyderabad.

The police have informed the public that they will keep a careful eye on the situation and will take strong action against anyone found violating the law. They have also warned against the illegal sale of spirits.

