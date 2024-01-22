Winner, 1st and 2nd runner-ups of Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: In just 5 days, Bigg Boss 17 will get its most-awaited winner of the season. The grand finale will take place on January 28. As of now, six contestants remain in the race – Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, and Ankita Lokhande. All are nominated, and one contestant will bid farewell in the upcoming episodes, leaving the top 5 finalists.

Fans are now waiting with bated breath to know the top 3 and winner names. Amid this curiosity, a latest tweet by The Khabri, a reliable source for Bigg Boss updates, whose predictions have often proven accurate in past seasons, is grabbing eyeballs.

Bigg Boss 17 Winner and Runner-Up

The Khabri’s tweet has gone viral, disclosing the predicted winner and runner-up names. So, as per the tweet, the top 4 contestants are —

Munawar Faruqui – Winner

Abhishek Kumar – Runner-Up

Ankita Lokhande – 2nd Runner-Up

Mannara Chopra – 3rd Runner-Up

Fans and viewers are eagerly awaiting the grand finale to see if The Khabri’s predictions hold true. Many insiders also suggest that Munawar Faruqui is likely to clinch the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, backed by expectations of receiving the highest number of votes on the finale day. Only time will reveal the ultimate outcome.

