Winner and runner-up of Celebrity MasterChef, check names

Mumbai: Celebrity MasterChef has kept fans on the edge of their seats since its very first episode. Hosted by Farah Khan, the cooking reality show has served a perfect blend of intense culinary battles and high-voltage drama. As the grand finale approaches, excitement is at an all-time high.

Grand finale: Top 5 Finalists

After battling through multiple challenges, the top five finalists — Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli, Mr. Faisu, and Rajiv Adatia fought their way to the last stage of the competition. But now, a major spoiler has taken over the internet, revealing the winner of the show!

Celebrity MasterChef Winner

Insiders close to the show have confirmed that Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna has won Celebrity MasterChef! His journey on the show has been nothing short of remarkable. From being told his dish was “uneatable” in the first episode to creating “unbeatable” dishes, Gaurav impressed the judges with his outstanding presentation skills and exceptional cooking. His well-deserved victory has left fans thrilled.

Celebrity MasterChef Runner-Ups

It is being said that Tejasswi Prakash has secured the position of the first runner-up, while Nikki Tamboli stands as the second runner-up. Many fans expected Tejasswi to lift the trophy, but Gaurav’s victory has come as a surprising twist.

The grand finale of Celebrity MasterChef India has been filmed, and the finalists were seen donning their golden aprons. While the official air date is yet to be announced, the much-awaited finale will hit TV screens soon! Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates.