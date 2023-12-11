Winter’s chill sets in Hyderabad as night temperatures dip

In some places, the temperatures have dropped below 16 degrees Celsius.

Published: 11th December 2023 10:18 am IST
Hyderabad experiences summer during day, winter at night
Hyderabad: Hyderabad is experiencing winter’s chill as night temperatures in the city have begun to decline. Most areas are currently witnessing minimum temperatures below 19 degrees Celsius.

Many areas see dip in night temperatures

Several areas in the city have seen a significant dip in night temperatures, leading residents to experience winter chill. The following are areas in Hyderabad that recorded the lowest night temperatures yesterday.

Area in HyderabadNight temperature
Maredpally14.5
Mondamarket15.8
Tirumalagiri16.1
Golconda16.3
Bandlaguda16.5
Charminar16.7
University of Hyderabad16.7
Bahadurpura16.8
Shaikpet17.1
Musheerabad17.2
Source: Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSPDS)

Winter chill in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, winter chill is typically observed between October and mid-February. However, this year, due to the El Niño phenomenon, the winter chill in the city commenced later than usual.

Usually, during the winter season in Hyderabad, days are bright and sunny, while nights are chilly.

