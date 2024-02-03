Winter gone, Hyderabad to witness 35°C next week: IMD

Hyderabad: Telangana did not see a cold wave this winter, and it won’t anymore. Evena as the second week of January saw minimum temperatures dropping, it did not meet the criteria for a cold wave condition.
Hyderabad, in particular, did not see temperatures drop below 14°C this January.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad’s forecast daytime temperature at 32.4°C as seen on Friday, February 2, is likely to shoot up to 35°C in the next four days and will rise further.
The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) automatic weather station at Yousufguda registered the daytime temperature at 34.1°C. Most areas in GHMC limits saw temperatures over 33°C on Saturday, February 3, afternoon.
Night temperatures 5°C above normal
It’s not just the daytime temperatures that have deviated from the normal range, night-time temperatures, which should be at 17°C, are now averaging 21.7°C, showing a deviation of five degrees Celsius above normal.