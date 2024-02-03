Winter gone, Hyderabad to witness 35°C next week: IMD

Night-time temperatures, which should be at 17°C, are now averaging 21.7°C, showing a deviation of five degrees Celsius above normal

Published: 3rd February 2024
Hyderabad again witnesses summer in winter
Hyderabad: Telangana did not see a cold wave this winter, and it won’t anymore. Evena as the second week of January saw minimum temperatures dropping, it did not meet the criteria for a cold wave condition.

Hyderabad, in particular, did not see temperatures drop below 14°C this January.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad’s forecast daytime temperature at 32.4°C as seen on Friday, February 2, is likely to shoot up to 35°C in the next four days and will rise further.

IMD forecast for the week ahead

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) automatic weather station at Yousufguda registered the daytime temperature at 34.1°C. Most areas in GHMC limits saw temperatures over 33°C on Saturday, February 3, afternoon.

Night temperatures 5°C above normal

It’s not just the daytime temperatures that have deviated from the normal range, night-time temperatures, which should be at 17°C, are now averaging 21.7°C, showing a deviation of five degrees Celsius above normal.

