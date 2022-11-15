Winter superfood items for children to boost immunity

While everyone enjoys winter, it also contributes to a lot of health issues in children. With the winter approaching, a considerable rise in infections is anticipated during the season this year. For the children to minimise risks of flu or other seasonal viruses, they must consume food that boost immunity. Superfoods are crucial to strengthening our immune system as they have a great nutritional value.

Due to their high fibre content, beetroots are great for your digestive system. Your immune system is boosted, and disease prevention is aided.

Amla also known as Gooseberries, contain antioxidants, and is very good in warding off common ailments like the flu, the common cold, and stomach issues.

A powerful provider of vitamins, fibre, and other essential nutrients is the sweet potato. In addition to tasting wonderful, it can fortify your child’s defences.

Turnip boosts your body’s defences against infection. Ascorbic acid and vitamin C, which are potent antioxidants that protect the body from diseases from the outside, are present in them.