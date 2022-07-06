With 175 crore net worth, who is the richest south actress?

Hyderabad: Not just Bollywood actors, several south celebrities from Mollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood too are among the top richest stars in Indian cinema. It is quite evident that south Indian film industry enjoy a huge market across the globe and so do its actors. It also boasts of having some really talents stars who easily attract audiences to the theatres with their massive popularity. Just like B-town stars, south celebs too have managed to raise their net worths by delivering box office hits and big endorsement deals.

South’s Richest Actress

According to various media reports, Nayanthara is the richest south actress with a whopping net worth that stands at around Rs 165cr. Nayan is hailed as one of the biggest female superstars down South. Ever since her debut with the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare, she has delivered some great performances in Tami, Telugu and Malayalam cinema.

Nayanthara has delivered several commercially successful films including handramukhi, Maya, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Aramm, Viswasam and Darbar among others. Her remuneration per project stands at Rs 10cr making her the highest paid south actress.

Well, check out the list of other rich south actresses and their massive net worths which will surely leave you amazed!

Top 5 Richest South Actresses