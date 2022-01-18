With 29 cubs, supermom tigress died in MP

Hyderabad: The legendry tigress from Pench Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, who gave birth to 29 cubs to earn a nickname “super mom” and also known as ‘Collarwali’ died on Saturday due to old age. She was 17 years old.

The Madhya Pradesh minister Dr Narottam Mishra expressed condolences at her death. He tweeted in Hindi “Last salute to “Super Mom”. The news of the death of “collarwali tigress” of Pench Tiger Reserve – who birthed 29 cubs – is sad. Madhya Pradesh’s identity as a ‘Tiger State’ is due to the significant contribution of this super mom.”

The forest department officially called her T-15 but she was fondly called ‘Collarwali’ by the native people.

With a population of 526 tigers MP is regarded is the top Tiger state in the country.