With 330cr+ fee, who is the next highest paid actor of India?

Hyderabad: Indian cinema has given the world some of its biggest stars, from regional icons to those celebrated across the globe. Today, actors like Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth are among the highest-paid celebrities. But this year, a new star is expected to top the list. No, not SRK or Salman. The guess who?

He is none other than our Pushparaj Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun, Upcoming Highest Paid Star Of India

Allu Arjun is set to become the highest-paid actor in India with the release of his upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule. Instead of taking his usual fee, he has chosen to earn a share of the movie’s profits. Reports suggest that he will receive 33 percent of the total profits, which means he’ll benefit not only from the box office collections but also from OTT platforms, satellite rights, dubbed versions, and music rights.

Pushpa 2: The Rule lead actor Allu Arjun (Image Source: X)

The filmmakers anticipate that Pushpa 2: The Rule will gross around Rs. 1000 crore at the box office. If this target is reached, Allu Arjun could earn Rs. 330 crore, making it the highest payment ever for an Indian actor. However, this has not yet been officially confirmed by the production team.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is written and directed by Sukumar and is set to hit theaters on December 6. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj.