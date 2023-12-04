With 41 of 119, ‘Reddys’ ready to dominate Telangana Assembly

Reddy community continues to play a crucial role in shaping Telangana's political landscape.

Published: 4th December 2023
Telangana Legislative Assembly

Hyderabad: In the recently concluded Telangana Assembly Elections, a significant number of 41 MLAs hailing from the Reddy community secured victories, marking a slight increase from the 2018 polls.

The Reddy community, known for its influence in both business and politics within the state, continues to play a crucial role in shaping Telangana’s political landscape.

Despite constituting approximately 7% of the population in Telangana, the Reddy community’s representation in the Assembly stands around 34%.

This community’s notable presence is attributed not only to their economic affluence but also to their multifaceted contributions to Telangana’s economy.

    The 41 Reddy candidates emerged victorious in the Telangana Assembly elections are as follows:

    1. REVANTH REDDY
    2. UTTAM KUMAR REDDY
    3. KOMATIREDDY VENKAT REDDY
    4. SABITHA INDRAREDDY
    5. PILOT ROHIT REDDY
    6. PADI KAUSHIK REDDY
    7. POCHARAM SRINIVAS REDDY
    8. PONGULETI SRINIVAS REDDY
    9. P SUDARSHAN REDDY
    10. NAINI RAJENDER REDDY
    11. VEMULA PRASHANT REDDY
    12. ANIRUDH REDDY
    13. KASI REDDY NARAYAN REDDY
    14. PALLA RAJESHWAR REDDY
    15. MALREDDY RANGAREDDY
    16. JEEVAN REDDY
    17. MEGHA REDDY
    18. KARIPALLY VENKAT REDDY
    19. PAIDI RAKESH REDDY
    20. MALLA REDDY
    21. PARNIKA REDDY
    22. DHONTHI MADHAVA REDDY
    23. KUMBAM ANIL KUMAR REDDY
    24. TAMMANAGARI RAMMOHAN REDDY
    25. YENNAM SRINIVAS REDDY
    26. RAJESH REDDY
    27. MARRI RAJASHEKAR REDDY
    28. GUDUM MAHIPAL REDDY
    29. BANSARI LAKSHMAREDDY
    30. KOTTA PRABHAKAR REDDY
    31. RAJGOPAL REDDY
    32. BATHUKA LAKSHMI REDDY
    33. SUDHIR REDDY
    34. JAGADISH REDDY
    35. ALLA VENKATESAR REDDY
    36. BANDLA KRISHNA MOHAN REDDY
    37. REKHLAPALLY BHUPATHIREDDY
    38. PATILLA SANJEEVA REDDY
    39. NALAMADA PADMAVATI REDDY
    40. REVURI PRAKASH REDDY
    41. MAHESHWAR REDDY

    Their success reflects the community’s continued influence and active participation in Telangana’s political arena.

