With 41 of 119, ‘Reddys’ ready to dominate Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: In the recently concluded Telangana Assembly Elections, a significant number of 41 MLAs hailing from the Reddy community secured victories, marking a slight increase from the 2018 polls.

The Reddy community, known for its influence in both business and politics within the state, continues to play a crucial role in shaping Telangana’s political landscape.

Despite constituting approximately 7% of the population in Telangana, the Reddy community’s representation in the Assembly stands around 34%.

This community’s notable presence is attributed not only to their economic affluence but also to their multifaceted contributions to Telangana’s economy.

The 41 Reddy candidates emerged victorious in the Telangana Assembly elections are as follows:

REVANTH REDDY UTTAM KUMAR REDDY KOMATIREDDY VENKAT REDDY SABITHA INDRAREDDY PILOT ROHIT REDDY PADI KAUSHIK REDDY POCHARAM SRINIVAS REDDY PONGULETI SRINIVAS REDDY P SUDARSHAN REDDY NAINI RAJENDER REDDY VEMULA PRASHANT REDDY ANIRUDH REDDY KASI REDDY NARAYAN REDDY PALLA RAJESHWAR REDDY MALREDDY RANGAREDDY JEEVAN REDDY MEGHA REDDY KARIPALLY VENKAT REDDY PAIDI RAKESH REDDY MALLA REDDY PARNIKA REDDY DHONTHI MADHAVA REDDY KUMBAM ANIL KUMAR REDDY TAMMANAGARI RAMMOHAN REDDY YENNAM SRINIVAS REDDY RAJESH REDDY MARRI RAJASHEKAR REDDY GUDUM MAHIPAL REDDY BANSARI LAKSHMAREDDY KOTTA PRABHAKAR REDDY RAJGOPAL REDDY BATHUKA LAKSHMI REDDY SUDHIR REDDY JAGADISH REDDY ALLA VENKATESAR REDDY BANDLA KRISHNA MOHAN REDDY REKHLAPALLY BHUPATHIREDDY PATILLA SANJEEVA REDDY NALAMADA PADMAVATI REDDY REVURI PRAKASH REDDY MAHESHWAR REDDY

Their success reflects the community’s continued influence and active participation in Telangana’s political arena.