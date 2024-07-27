Telangana sees drop in TB deaths; 664 die so far in 2024

Hyderabad: Tuberculosis (TB) continues to be a significant public health challenge in India. Telangana has shown promising progress with a notable decline in TB-related deaths. In the first half of 2024, Telangana reported 664 deaths due to TB, a continuation of the decreasing trend from previous years.

The state recorded 1,850 deaths in 2019, which increased to 2,392 in 2020. However, there was a decrease in subsequent years with 1,876 deaths in 2021, 1,759 in 2022, and 1,659 in 2023. The 664 deaths reported in the first half of 2024 are significantly reduced.

Minister of state for health and family welfare, Anupriya Patel, presented these statistics in the Lok Sabha on July 26, 2024. Telangana ranks 13th in TB mortality among Indian states, reflecting a lower burden compared to others.

Nationally, Uttar Pradesh has the highest TB mortality, with 13,424 deaths in 2019, rising to 18,409 in 2020. The numbers slightly decreased in subsequent years, with 14,913 deaths in 2021, 16,500 in 2022, and 15,178 in 2023. In the first half of 2024, Uttar Pradesh recorded 9,114 deaths.

The growth rate of TB deaths in Telangana from 2019 to 2023 is approximately -10.33%, indicating a steady decline. This positive trend highlights the effectiveness of the state’s measures in combating TB.

The government has implemented several initiatives under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), including free screening, diagnosis, and treatment for all TB patients in public health facilities and identified private healthcare facilities. The programme also highlights continuous disease surveillance and preventive measures, including vaccination where applicable.

These efforts are crucial in reducing TB mortality and improving public health in Telangana.