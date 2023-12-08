Rs 85000-crore electricity dept debt draws CM Revanth’s ire

Hyderabad: In a stern response to officials, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his dissatisfaction with the mounting debt of the Electricity Department, which reportedly stands at Rs 85,000 crore.

The concerns were raised during the first Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, where a thorough discussion took place regarding the financial state of the Electricity Department.

The chief minister reportedly directed his ire at the principal secretary of the Power Department, accusing them of concealing the true financial status of the department. Reddy expressed apprehension, suggesting a potential conspiracy to trigger a power supply crisis in the state.

In response to the situation, the Chief Minister ordered officials to present comprehensive details during the upcoming review meeting scheduled for Friday. During this special review, Reddy intends to scrutinize the electricity supply situation in the state.

In a notable move, CM Revanth Reddy instructed the Chief Secretary not to accept the resignation of GENCO and TRANSCO CMD Prabhakar Rao. He also urged officials to ensure Rao’s presence at the special review meeting, highlighting the critical nature of the situation.

Meanwhile, A. Gopal Rao, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL), offered his resignation on Thursday.

However, it is uncertain whether his resignation will be accepted by the authorities. The developments underscore the pressing challenges faced by the Electricity Department and the urgent need for strategic solutions to address the financial woes and ensure a stable power supply in the state.