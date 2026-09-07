With EVs on rise, Telangana to set up 369 new charging stations

Out of the 369, 200 charging stations have been planned for Hyderabad, which will be spread across Hyderabad, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad municipal corporations.

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Electric vehicle charging stations in Telangana for sustainable transport.
EV Charging Stations

Hyderabad: As many as 369 new EV charging stations will come up in Telangana, with a fixed charging tariff of 13 per cent plus GST, as the state government is looking to strengthen the EV infrastructure due to the growing number of electric vehicles.

Out of the 369, 200 charging stations have been planned for Hyderabad, which will be spread across Hyderabad, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad municipal corporations.

The Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TGREDCO) has invited private Charge Point Operators (CPOs) to develop and operate the charging stations in Hyderabad and the remaining 169 stations across five regions under Telangana Northern Power Distribution Corporation Limited, with contracts extending up to 10 years.

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The charging stations in Hyderabad are likely to be developed by TGREDCO in six clusters, with a few CPOs responsible for their operation, maintenance, upgradation and commercial management.

The contract period for the Hyderabad project will be 10 years, while operators will have to maintain a minimum 95 per cent operation time for the chargers.

The 169 charging stations for Telangana will be set up in districts such as Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Adilabad under the TGNPDCL jurisdiction. The selected CPOs will maintain these stations for a decade.

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Bidders will also receive subsidies under the PM E-DRIVE scheme. The subsidy will be subject to terms and conditions. The bidding process for the charging stations will be held from September 8 to 22.

Those interested can submit their bids through the Telangana e-Procurement portal.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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