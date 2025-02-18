With few days left for Ramzan, Hyderabad’s Makkah Masjid lacks arrangements

Hyderabad: The arrangements at Hyderabad’s Makkah Masjid are still not completed so far despite only a few days left for Ramzan.

Though inspections are being done, the facilities needed during the holy month are still missing.

Basic arrangements missing from Hyderabad’s Makkah Masjid

Currently, basic arrangements such as coolers, sheds, etc., are missing from Makkah Masjid.

Flowing water is also being witnessed at the entrance of the mosque.

Moreover, security is a concern as only two home guards are stationed at each of the two entrances of the mosque.

Other mosques

Though there is a lack of arrangements at Makkah Masjid, other mosques in Hyderabad have taken steps to ensure proper arrangements ahead of Ramzan.

At many mosques, preparations are also completed for the Taraweeh prayers.

It remains to be seen whether the arrangements at Makkah Masjid will be completed before Ramzan.