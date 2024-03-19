With MCC in force, Telangana govt suspends Prajavani until June 7

Hyderabad: After the model Code of Conduct came into place ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the state government announced the suspension of Prajavani services till June 7.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced 2024 Lok Sabha elections to be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. Counting will take place on June 4.

The Lok Sabha polls in Telangana and simultaneous polls in AP will take place in phase 4 and the polling will take place on May 13.

Also Read ECI releases schedule for Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in 4 states

Prajavani, formerly Praja Darbar is a public grievances redressal system launched by chief minister Revanth Reddy after assuming charge of the office on December 7. The CM opened the doors of the former chief minister’s camp office at Begumpet after renaming it Jyoti Rao Phule Bhavan.

It was being held at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan every Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.