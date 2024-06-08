With Ramoji Rao’s demise, India has lost media titan: Prez Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday condoled the demise of renowned media tycoon Ramoji Rao and said his contributions to the industry will be long remembered.

“With the demise of Shri Ramoji Rao, India has lost a titan of the media and entertainment sector,” President Murmu said in a post on X.

Rao, who revolutionised the news and entertainment industry, died at a hospital in Hyderabad early on Saturday. He was 88.

An innovative entrepreneur, he pioneered a number of ventures, including the Eenadu newspaper, ETV news network and Ramoji Film City, President Murmu said.

“Honoured with Padma Vibhushan, he succeeded as his vision was essentially rooted in society. His contributions to this industry will be long remembered. My condolences to his family and well-wishers,” she said.