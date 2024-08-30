With Rs 4600 crore net worth, who is richest actress in India 2024?

Mumbai: Juhi Chawla, once a top actress in Bollywood, has always been loved for her beauty and acting talent. She starred in many hit movies and had a huge fan following. Today, she’s not just known for her movies but also for her incredible success in business.

Richest Indian Actress 2024

Juhi Chawla is currently in the news as she made it into the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, where she is ranked among the top 10 self-made women in India. What’s even more surprising is that she is now the richest actress in India, with a net worth of Rs 4600 crore. She is the second richest actor in India, just after Shah Rukh Khan, who has a net worth of over Rs 7000 crore.

Despite not acting in many movies for the last 15 years, Juhi’s wealth has grown tremendously. A big reason for this is her co-ownership of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with her husband, Jay Mehta, and Shah Rukh Khan. According to Forbes, KKR is worth around $1.1 billion (about Rs 9,139 crore) as of 2022.

Juhi Chawla’s Lavish Life

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta also own several luxury homes and expensive cars. They live in a family-owned apartment in Malabar Hills, Mumbai, and have an ancestral home called Hill Bungalow in Porbandar, Gujarat.

Their collection of cars includes top models like the BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S Class, Jaguar XJ, Porsche Cayenne, and an Aston Martin Rapide.

Juhi Chawla’s journey from being a popular actress to becoming a successful businesswoman is truly inspiring. Her story shows that her achievements go far beyond her time in Bollywood, surprising and inspiring her fans all over again.