Withdraw claim over Dargah Hussain Shah Wali land: MRPFT

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad minority rights protection forum of Telangana (MRPF) demanded that the state government withdraw Dargah Hussain Shah Wali 1654 acres of land case from the supreme court and handover the lands to the Telangana wakf board. In case of the state government’s failure to do so, this matter could turn into the main issue against the government in the next election, the MRPFT officials warned.

Speaking to the media the MRPFT officials Sana Ullah Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Syed Saeeuddin Tanvir, Naiemulla Sharif, Muniruddin Mujahid, M A Majid, Dr Anwar Khan and Mujahid Hashmi said that the Muslim friendly picture of the TRS government is receding gradually.

The MRPFT officials also demanded that the state government seek rent from the central government which occupies a large part of Hazrat Baba sharfuddin Pahadi land for Shamshabad Airport.

The officials further demanded that the state government bestow judicial powers to the Telangana waqf board as promised by KCR many times.

They also pointed out that the work on the Islamic Center at the cost of Rs 20 crore has not been started yet which should be commenced forth without further delay.

The MRPFT officials demanded that the state government must end the trend of transferring the honest wakf board officials who provide legal materials to the advocates fighting the property cases in various Courts.

Facts of the case: