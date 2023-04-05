Withdraw health scheme extended for Karnataka villages: Bommai to Maharashtra

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai warned Maharashtra government on Wednesday that if the insurance scheme for villages in Karnataka state is not withdrawn, a similar scheme will be extended for people in Maharashtra villages.

Bommai stated “Though the border dispute between the two states is in the Supreme Court, Maharashtra is trying to create confusion in the border region. The order to extend insurance scheme for villagers of Karnataka is an obstinate measure aiming to spoil the harmonious relationship between the two states.”

“In the meeting headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shindhe and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had agreed that they will not create confusion in the matter of border dispute.

Now, the announcement of Jyotirao Phule Health Scheme for people of 865 villages of Karnataka is a decision against the federal system. Maharashtra government should immediately take back the announcement and respect the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” Bommai urged. The harmony between two states must be protected, he added.

If Maharashtra continues with its obstinacy, Karnataka government will announce certain schemes for Kannada people living in bordering regions of Maharashtra. It is a condemnable move by the Maharashtra government to take declaration letters from the people that they belong to Maharashtra on the pretext of giving health scheme, Bommai added.