Withdraw or face action, Revanth Reddy counters ORR legal notice

Hyderabad: State Congress President, Revanth Reddy, has responded to a legal notice issued by IAS officer Arvind Kumar in the Outer Ring Road lease case, demanding the withdrawal of the notice. Revanth Reddy warned that if the legal notice is not retracted, civil and criminal action will be taken against Arvind Kumar. Accusing Arvind Kumar of assuming a political role rather than fulfilling his official duties, Revanth Reddy criticized his failure to provide the requested details in the Outer Ring Road tender case.

Revanth Reddy emphasized that if the legal notice is not withdrawn, he will initiate both civil and criminal proceedings against Arvind Kumar. The legal notice was issued by Arvind Kumar on May 25, alleging irregularities in the Outer Ring Road lease case. Revanth Reddy’s counsel has now responded to the notice, challenging Arvind Kumar’s actions and behavior.

Arvind Kumar, holding the position of Principal Secretary Municipal Administration and Metropolitan Commissioner, played a crucial role in the Outer Ring Road lease. However, Revanth Reddy accused him of acting more like a politician than an IAS officer. Revanth Reddy pointed out that a significant portion of the Outer Ring Road falls within the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency, which he represents.

Revanth Reddy raised concerns regarding the lease terms, highlighting that a 30-year lease was approved for a mere Rs 7,380 crore, potentially causing losses to the government’s revenue. He further alleged violations in the tender allotment process, stating that the lease duration of the Outer Ring Road exceeded the period set by the National Highways Authority. Despite repeated requests, Arvind Kumar refused to disclose the details of the tender.

Revanth Reddy affirmed his commitment to continue fighting on behalf of the people regarding the lease issue, striving for transparency and accountability. The dispute between Revanth Reddy and Arvind Kumar in the Outer Ring Road lease case is expected to unfold further as the legal proceedings progress.