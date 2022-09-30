Withdrawal date not over, don’t know if there will be Cong prez poll on Oct 17: Jairam

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th September 2022 8:30 pm IST
No nod needed to contest for AICC president poll, says Jairam Ramesh
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh. Photo: ANI.

Gundlupet: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said he does not know if there would be a party presidential election on October 17, as the last date for withdrawal of nomination is not over yet.

The party General Secretary in-charge of Communications said both M Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, who filed their nomination papers, are multi-dimensional personalities.

“All I can say is the election will be free, fair and transparent,” Ramesh said.

MS Education Academy

“Congress is a more internally democratic party than the BJP and is the only political party that has the system to elect its President and has elected presidents,” Ramesh added.

Also Read
BJP and RSS are nervous due to Bharat Jodo Yatra: Jairam Ramesh

In response to a question on Kharge’s Dalit identity and electoral prospects for the Congress with him as a president, Ramesh said, Kharge has had a long public life having occupied various positions, and he cannot be looked at with only one lens.

“He (Kharge) is a multi-dimensional personality and so is Shashi Tharoor (other candidate). As of now, it is a contest between two multi-dimensional personalities. The last date for withdrawal is still not over, we don’t know whether there will be an election on October 17 or not,” he added.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button