Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 23rd May 2023 8:11 pm IST
Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes
Mumbai: A shopkeeper counts Rs 2,000 rupee currency notes at a jewellery shop in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The Reserve Bank of India has announced for withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, and existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: A customer gives Rs 2,000 rupee currency notes to the shopkeeper at a jewellery shop in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The Reserve Bank of India has announced for withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, and existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
New Delhi: A man deposits Rs 2000 currency notes at a bank in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The Reserve Bank of India has announced for withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, and existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: A man holds Rs 2000 currency notes at a bank in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The Reserve Bank of India has announced for withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, and existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Mumbai: A bank offical counts Rs 2,000 currency notes at Vile Parle East, in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The Reserve Bank of India has announced for withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation by September 30. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 23rd May 2023 8:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button