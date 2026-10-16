Woman allegedly killed by husband at Madanapalle lodge

Madanapalli: A domestic dispute allegedly ended in murder at a private lodge in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh, where a 29-year-old woman from Karnataka was found dead. Her husband allegedly attacked her following an argument over suspected infidelity and later surrendered to the police.

The victim, Rubia Taj, hailed from Mulbagal in Karnataka’s Kolar district. She had been married to Shake Naveed Basha, popularly known as Naveen Pasha, a motorcycle mechanic, for about 13 years. The couple has four children.

Reports indicate that the relationship had deteriorated amid family disputes and the husband’s suspicion of an extramarital relationship. The couple had been staying separately before relatives reportedly attempted to resolve their differences and bring them together.

As part of the reconciliation effort, Naveed met Rubia at Palamaner on Wednesday. They subsequently travelled to Chittoor, where they went shopping, before reaching Madanapalle late at night. They checked into a private lodge because of the late hour.

However, the dispute reportedly resurfaced while they were in the room. During the argument, Naveed allegedly hit Rubia on the head with a beer bottle before using the broken bottle to slash her throat. She died in the room.

On Thursday morning, the accused reportedly walked into Madanapalle One Town police station and surrendered, informing the police that he had killed his wife.

Police personnel visited the lodge and conducted an inspection. The body was subsequently sent for a postmortem examination as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered, and police are examining the circumstances that led to the incident. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses. The allegations against the husband will be examined as part of the legal process.