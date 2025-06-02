Woman assaults auto driver with slipper in Karnataka, apologises later

In a road rage confrontation near Bengaluru, a woman was booked for assaulting and abusing an auto driver after he allegedly brushed past their vehicle on Friday, May 30. The issue came to light after the video of the confrontation surfaced on social media.

The incident occurred when Pankhuri Mishra, who is pregnant, had an altercation with Lokesh, an auto-rickshaw driver. From both sides and the testimony of witnesses, it was reported that Mishra felt that Lokesh ran over her foot while he was driving his auto around her, a claim the latter denied.

Upset and frightened, she approached Lokesh in the middle of a street full of people.

Amid the confrontation, when the driver began to record the incident, an agitated Mishra picked up her slipper and began to assault Lokesh. The incident, captured on video, indicated a visibly agitated Mishra and a defensive Lokesh, who stood firm in stating that he had not driven over her foot. The video spread like wildfire on the internet, eliciting varied reactions from the people.

“Banaega video? Chal bana video (Will you make a video? Go make a video),” she can be heard telling the driver in Hindi while she repeated assaulted him with the slipper.

After a while the Bellandur police arrived at the scene. Mishra and Lokesh were both lodged at the nearest police station for further deliberation.

At the station, Mishra broke down and explained that she was pregnant and felt threatened by the situation, hence she had panicked. She apologised for what she had done, claiming that her reaction was driven by the pressures of the situation and anxiety.

Following negotiations facilitated by the police, Mishra and her husband officially apologised to Lokesh. They bowed before him in a gesture of respect and apology for the public fight.

Lokesh accepted the apology, and the two parties reached an understanding that they would not take the matter any further.