Woman brutally beaten by in-laws in UP, police react after video goes viral

In a disturbing instance of domestic violence, a woman was allegedly brutally beaten up by her in-laws in Uttar Pradesh’s city. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria in the Barai Patti village under the jurisdiction of the Tarkulwa police station.

A video of the scene recorded by spectators reveals the disturbing nature of the assault. In the clip, a woman is seen holding the victim by her hair while two men mercilessly thrash her with long wooden sticks.

The woman is heard crying out in pain and pleading for mercy, but the assailants continue their relentless aggression, showing no sign of stopping. The female assailants then threatened the spectators not to record the assault, scolding them to leave the place. Towards the end of the video clip, the helpless victim is seen being dragged into a ditch and beaten.

According to some reports, the woman had a dispute with her husband due to which her father-in-law, brother-in-law and mother-in-law attacked her.

Beating of the victim by her brother-in-law, mother-in-law and father-in-law.

Speaking of the viral video, a Deorao senior police official stated that police took cognizance of the incident, and a case has been registered under relevant sections at Tarkulwa police station. “A police team has been formed to nab the accused involved in the incident”, the official added.

However, reports suggest that no arrests have been made so far.