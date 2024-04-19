Woman brutally beats pet dog, Alia Bhatt reacts to video

Mumbai: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who is known for her love of animals, has criticized a video in which a woman can be seen brutally beating a pet dog. The incident took place on a street in Bandra and the dog, a beagle called Bira, was left badly injured.

The video was originally posted by actress Sophie Choudry, who urged people to take action against the incident.

In the video, a domestic worker can be seen violently attacking a pet beagle. Providing an update on the situation, actress Sophie Choudry said she had spoken to the dog’s owners and that they were also unaware of what was going on.

She wrote, “Update about the beautiful beagle Bira, who was cruelly beaten by this monster maid. I managed to get in touch with Parth and Shweta, who own the dog. Shweta told Malini Agarwal and me, she had never seen this video and was traumatised.”

Alia took to her Instagram story on Friday (April 19) to re-share Sophie’s post, where she wrote: “Next time you see someone do this to a dog/cat, any pet or animal, just take a video and take it straight to the authorities!!” She then called for firm action against such people and continued, “There has to be stricter, stronger action for people thinking they can just take out their frustration and crap on a pet.”

What’s Next for Alia?

Apart from her philanthropic works, Alia has been busy with her film projects. She recently completed shooting for Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina. The film is set to hit theaters in September 2024. Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.