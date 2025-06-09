Woman detained at Hyderabad airport; agent held for fake job offer

Hyderabad: The immigration officials at Hyderabad airport detained a woman, and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police arrested a travel agent for making a false promise of arranging a job in Muscat.

The officials grew suspicious when the woman’s response regarding the purpose of travel was inconsistent.

Questioning by immigration officials

At Hyderabad airport, the immigration officials found that the woman’s documentation was incomplete and her responses inconsistent.

When suspicion grew, further questioning was done. During the questioning, it was revealed that she is from West Godavari district and was contacted by a travel agent, Satyanarayana, who promised her a job in Muscat.

The woman further revealed that she traveled to Hyderabad from Warangal by train and the agent received her in the city.

Job seeking woman instructed how to answer at Hyderabad airport

The woman also disclosed that the agent instructed her how to answer the immigration officials at the airport.

She was reportedly asked to inform officials that she was traveling as a tourist.

Upon learning all the details, the RGIA police traced the travel agent and arrested him.

During the investigation, it was found that he is involved in another case.