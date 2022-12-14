Woman dies after having abortion pill in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 33-year-old woman died of complications after taking an abortion pill bought over-the-counter in the city, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, mother of a 11 month-old baby, was identified as Preethi Kushwah who was employed with a reputed e-commerce company. Her husband worked in a private firm.

According to police, the couple learnt about the pregnancy during a medical check-up on December 10. Since the first child is still a baby, the woman decided against continuing with the pregnancy.

She then asked her husband to get abortion pills but he refused. On Monday night, when he was away for a walk, Preethi got the pill and had it.

Later, she developed severe bleeding and complained of unbearable pain. Her husband insisted on going to a hospital but she refused.

On Tuesday, she suddenly lost consciousness and was rushed to a hospital by her husband and brother, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Police said that preliminary investigations have not shown any foul play.

The deceased’s brother also gave a police statement that Preethi has died of complications after consuming abortion pills.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigations are on.