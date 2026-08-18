Woman dies at private hospital in Attapur, family stages protest

Attapur Police said Sarilatha was initially being treated at a local clinic in Gudimalkapur.

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Woman dies at private hospital in Attapur, family stages protest
Sarilatha, who died at a private hospital in Attapur.

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old woman who had been admitted to a private hospital in Attapur with a fever passed away on Tuesday, August 18, after which her family and relatives staged a protest outside the hospital.

The woman has been identified as Sarilatha, a resident of Gudimalkapur. Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Attapur Police Station said Sarilatha was initially being treated at a local clinic in Gudimalkapur.

When her condition did not improve, she was admitted to Zoi Hospital in Attapur on Monday. However, her condition worsened, resulting in her death.

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Following this, her family and relatives staged a protest outside the hospital, raising slogans and clashing with the police. Videos show police pushing back a large crowd as they try to enter the hospital.

People were seen crying on the ground while others raised slogans saying “Zoi Hospital down down!” and “negligent doctors… down down!”

Everyone was dispersed by around 3 pm, and a case has been registered under section 194 (unnatural or suspicious deaths) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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